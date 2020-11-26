BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Saturday’s game between USC and Colorado has been cancelled due to coronavirus issues at USC. Instead, of traveling to face USC, the Buffs will host San Diego State on Saturday afternoon with kickoff scheduled for 3 o’clock at Folsom Field. The game will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.
“It is unfortunate that our game at Southern California had to be canceled, but as we all continue to maintain, the most important concern we all have is the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff,” CU athletics director Rick George said in a statement on Thursday night.
“After the Pac-12 CEO’s created some requirements for possible non-conference opponents to fill any vacancies created by cancellations, we moved earlier this week to find a possible opponent to replace the Trojans. When San Diego State’s game at Fresno State was canceled for similar reasons, I spoke with John and we put an agreement in place if USC could not play.”
Statement regarding Saturday's Colorado at USC #Pac12FB game: pic.twitter.com/Ng4J6SDHjn
— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) November 27, 2020
The Buffs game against USC will be declared a no contest.
Official Statement pic.twitter.com/ER5xgURwf4
— USC Football (@USC_FB) November 27, 2020
Following their game against San Diego State, the Buffs are scheduled to return to conference play when they visit Arizona on Saturday, Dec. 5.