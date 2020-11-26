Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– This Thanksgiving is a tough one for many families impacted by job loss and insufficient housing during the coronavirus pandemic. Volunteers and organizations have stepped up to help this holiday.
That includes Jeremy Harris, the owner of Harris Funeral Directors. He teamed up with First Total Gospel Outreach and Main Street Ministries to hand out food to those in need.
They set up a tent at East Colfax Avenue and Laredo Street in Aurora on Thanksgiving. With the help of a local chef who volunteered his time, they were able to give away 600 meals.
Harris has a history of helping people. Earlier this month he provided rides to voters on Election Day so they could cast their ballots.