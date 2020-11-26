AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A suspect accused of stabbing a man in Aurora is now facing a first degree murder charge after the victim died on Thanksgiving. Abdifatah M. Nur was arrested at the scene of the stabbing last Thursday.
Investigators said a 44-year-old man was stabbed at the Aurora Day Resource center on East 19th Place. Nur was initially charged with attempted first-degree murder.
At this time, detectives say the relationship between the two men is unclear. The name of the man who died will be released by the coroner’s office after he has been positively identified and next of kin have been notified.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.