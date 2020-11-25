DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis will quarantine after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. A spokesperson for Polis said the governor took a COVID-19 test on Wednesday evening and tested negative.
“Per CDC and CDPHE guidance, the Governor has begun quarantine, will be closely monitored, and will be re-tested in the coming days,” the spokesperson said.
This evening, I learned that I was exposed to an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19. I took a test tonight and tested negative but will begin quarantine, per CDC and CDPHE guidance. pic.twitter.com/aeUQP8ynaD
— Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) November 26, 2020
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says people who have been exposed to COVID-19 need to quarantine for 14 days, regardless of test results. People who test positive for the virus must isolate for at least 10 days.
To find a COVID testing site near you go to covid19.colorado.gov/testing
