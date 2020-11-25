CBS4 INVESTIGATESInternal emails show Colorado unemployment resources were 'tapped out' at start of pandemic
By Audra Streetman
DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis will quarantine after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. A spokesperson for Polis said the governor took a COVID-19 test on Wednesday evening and tested negative.

“Per CDC and CDPHE guidance, the Governor has begun quarantine, will be closely monitored, and will be re-tested in the coming days,” the spokesperson said.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says people who have been exposed to COVID-19 need to quarantine for 14 days, regardless of test results. People who test positive for the virus must isolate for at least 10 days.

To find a COVID testing site near you go to covid19.colorado.gov/testing

