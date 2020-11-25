DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Tri-County Health Department ordered five Douglas County restaurants to close this week. Health officials said the restaurants violated the current public health order, which prohibits indoor dining.
The following restaurants were ordered to close:
- The Office Bar and Kitchen, 230 3rd St., Castle Rock
- The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen, 3911 Ambrosia St., Castle Rock
- The Whisky Lodge, 3911 Ambrosia St., Castle Rock
- The Gym Co Tavern, 18951 Mainstreet, Parker
- Tailgate Tavern and Grill, 19552 Mainstreet, Parker
Douglas County is one of nearly two dozen counties under Level Red restrictions on the state’s COVID-19 dial. Restaurants in Level Red counties are prohibited from offering dine-in service.
The restaurants are allowed to offer takeout and single-family seating outdoors. Last call at restaurants is 8 p.m. under Level Red restrictions.
TCHD said the restaurants must close immediately and stay closed until health officials determine they are in compliance with the public health order.
KMA TCHD. tyrants ever one of them. Polis will not be re-elected.
Excellent TCHD ! ! ! Any business that jeopardizes public health needs to be shut down and I hope they will have a very large fine to pay. Great job TCHD !