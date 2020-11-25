DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Tri-County Health Department rescinded its order on Wednesday to close five Douglas County restaurants. Health officials said the restaurants violated the current public health order, which prohibits indoor dining.
“Tri-County Health Department has reached an agreement with all five restaurants that we closed on Monday and therefore have rescinded the closure orders for those establishments,” said Brian Hlavacek, Director of Environmental Health. “Our goal is to achieve compliance in order to prevent the spread of COVID, and we worked closely with the owners of each restaurant with a shared goal of helping them to reopen safely.
The following restaurants were ordered to close:
- The Office Bar and Kitchen, 230 3rd St., Castle Rock
- The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen, 3911 Ambrosia St., Castle Rock
- The Whisky Lodge, 3911 Ambrosia St., Castle Rock
- The Gym Co Tavern, 18951 Mainstreet, Parker
- Tailgate Tavern and Grill, 19552 Mainstreet, Parker
Douglas County is one of nearly two dozen counties under Level Red restrictions on the state’s COVID-19 dial. Restaurants in Level Red counties are prohibited from offering dine-in service.
The restaurants are allowed to offer takeout and single-family seating outdoors. Last call at restaurants is 8 p.m. under Level Red restrictions.
Officials with TCHD said Douglas County has established a grant program to help restaurants during he pandemic, provided they remain in good standing. For more information, or to apply, visit www.douglas.co.us/restaurant-event-impact-grant/.