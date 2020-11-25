Thanksgiving Day will be a little cool in Colorado. A very weak system lacking a lot of moisture will move into our area on Thursday, bringing the mountains a few inches of snow through Thursday and lingering into Friday morning. We don’t expect much more than 1 to 3 inches. The snow will be very light, and not everyone will get in on it. If you do, it should be beautiful for Thanksgiving.
For the Front Range, we will see increasing clouds on Thanksgiving with highs mainly in the mid 40s. A little light snow is possible on Thursday night, but we don’t expect much. The likelihood of snow in Denver keeps going down, but a few flurries are possible.
We stay in the 40s with sunshine on Friday. We rollercoaster back and forth between the 40s and 50s through the weekend and into early next week.