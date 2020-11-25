DENVER (CBS4)– Denver District Attorney Beth McCann has ruled that Denver police officers were justified in shooting and killing a man who held a woman hostage at gunpoint. The shooting happened Sept. 12 near Colfax Avenue and Lowell.
Investigators said it all started when they tried to pull over Christopher Escobedo. He took off, leading Adams County deputies on a chase before crashing.
Escobedo then dragged his female passenger into a backyard on Meade Street and held a gun to her head. That’s when officers shot and killed him.
“The officers in this situation were confronted with a very dangerous and escalating situation. Mr. Escobedo was ignoring their commands and threatening to kill his female hostage as he emerged from bushes holding a loaded gun to her head,” said District Attorney McCann in a statement. “This situation was preceded by Mr. Escobedo having shot at police officers during a high-speed chase. These officers ended the incident without serious injury or death to the female hostage or other officers. I find their decisions to fire both reasonable and legally justified.”
The woman was not seriously injured. Because the DA’s office has ruled the shooting was justified, no charges will be filed.
The Denver DA will host a virtual community meeting on Monday, Nov. 30 to discuss its findings in the Escobedo case and that of Antonio Blackbear.
The public is invited to attend by clicking here: https://bit.ly/35CwOIt. Due to the current health pandemic, this live event will take place over Microsoft Teams.