DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Mayor Michael Hancock traveled on a plane to visit family on Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. This comes on the day he tweeted “Stay home as much as you can.”
Hancock’s office confirmed that the mayor flew to Houston but it was unclear whether that was his final destination.
Hancock’s office released this statement to CBS4, “As he has shared, the Mayor is not hosting his traditional large family dinner this year, but instead traveling alone to join his wife and daughter where the three of them will celebrate Thanksgiving at her residence instead of having them travel back to Denver. Upon return, he will follow all necessary health and safety guidance and quarantine.”
In recent days, Hancock has been spreading the message to not travel this holiday and stay with those in your own household to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
Pass the potatoes, not COVID.
🏘️Stay home as much as you can, especially if you're sick.
💻Host virtual gatherings instead of in-person dinners.
❌Avoid travel, if you can.
🍲Order your holiday meal from a local eatery.
🎁Shop online with a small business for #BlackFriday. pic.twitter.com/acQpWs2Ism
— Michael B. Hancock 😷 (@MayorHancock) November 25, 2020
The City and County of Denver entered into Level Red on the state’s COVID-19 dial last week, into the severe risk category.
Hancock appeared at a news conference with Gov. Jared Polis on Friday and said, “We need everyone to stay home.” During the news conference, he pleaded with residents to stay home during the coming weeks, saying we are “about to enter hardest phase” of the coronavirus pandemic.
