DENVER (CBS4) – On the eve of Thanksgiving, health officials are encouraging Coloradans to celebrate the holiday with only members of their household. A new modeling report released on Wednesday estimates 1 in 41 Coloradans are currently infected with COVID-19.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says the prevalence of the virus is as high as 1 in 29 Coloradans in some regions. The report found the rise in infections is similar to last week and transmission control has increased slightly.

In a newsletter Wednesday evening, Gov. Jared Polis encouraged Coloradans to continue wearing a mask around others when outside of their home and maintaining a social distance of at least 6 feet from others. Polis explained how his Thanksgiving plans have changed this year during the pandemic.

“We usually have 14-20 people and extended family for Thanksgiving, but this year will just be the four of us,” Polis said. “When faced with uncertainty, we can take comfort in knowing that the spirit of giving brings us closer together, no matter our physical distance apart.”

Over the next two weeks, the new modeling report estimates COVID-19 hospital demand will likely reach or exceed 2420 beds and ICU needs will reach or exceed 750 beds. On the current trajectory, epidemiologists predict hospital and ICU demand could stay within surge capacity estimates.

Health officials said there is “great uncertainty” about how the pandemic will look in December. Outcomes will depend on transmission control and the impact of the Thanksgiving holiday.

On Wednesday, CDPHE reported half of the adult critical care ventilators in the state are currently in use. Hospitalizations, cases and deaths due to COVID-19 continue to increase.

Across the state, 36% of hospitals and facilities anticipate staff shortages in the next week. CDPHE updates COVID-19 data daily at covid19.colorado.gov/data.

Colorado COVID-19 Data, as of 4 p.m. Wednesday:

Testing:

41,136 tests conducted on Nov. 24 with 11.45% positivity rate (7-day moving average)

10.82% daily positivity rate on Nov. 24

Hospital Data:

1,652 Patients currently hospitalized, 95% of facilities reporting (+39)

142 Patients under investigation for probable cases, not lab confirmed (+16)

198 Patients discharged/transferred in past 24 hours (-31)

36% Facilities anticipating staff shortages within next week (+4%)

1% Facilities anticipating PPE shortages within next week (+0%)

14% Facilities anticipating ICU bed shortages within next week (+2%)

50% Critical care ventilators in use (+2%)

81% of ICU Beds in use (321 available)

Case Summary: