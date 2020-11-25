Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado has completed a simulation to help prepare for the arrival of the coronavirus vaccine. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Department of Public Safety confirmed receipt of the test thermal shipment and ancillary kit that arrived this week.
Colorado is one of 10 jurisdictions chosen for the initial test.
During the test, Colorado public health officials were expected to:
- Identify a provider location that will receive the test vaccine shipment.
- Ensure orders have been submitted to CDC’s Vaccine Tracking System (VTrckS) using a simulated national drug code.
- Receive a thermal shipper without vaccine and “mock” ancillary kits.
- Report receipt of shipper and kits.
A second test will occur on Nov. 30 with 52 additional jurisdictions, federal partners and select pharmacy partners. Colorado will not participate in the second test.
The first shipments of the coronavirus vaccine could arrive in Colorado by mid-December.