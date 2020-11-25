DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado will lay between storm systems on Wednesday. The storm responsible for the wet snow on Tuesday is now hundreds of miles to the east while the next storm is still near Seattle.
As a result, sunshine will cover the entire state on Wednesday along with milder afternoon temperatures. The Denver metro area will be about 10 degrees warmer compared to Tuesday with highs in the lower 50s.
The mountains will reach the 30s and 40s including at the base areas of newly opened ski areas. Beaver Creek, Crested Butte, Aspen Mountain, and Snowmass are all opening for the first time this season on Wednesday. Telluride is set to open on Thanksgiving.
The next storm to reach Colorado will arrive early Thursday morning. The system has far less moisture compared to the storm on Tuesday and therefore snow will be scarce. Most mountain areas will be lucky to get 1-2 inches of snow.
The San Juan Mountains in southwest Colorado could do slightly better with at least 3-4 inches in some areas. Most of the snow that falls around Wolf Creek, Telluride, and Purgatory will wait until Thursday night into Friday. For the I-70 mountain corridor, most of the snow will fall during the day on Thursday.
For Denver and the Front Range, virtually all of the limited moisture will stop short of reaching lower elevations east of the mountains. A few flurries or an isolated light snow shower is possible Thursday night mainly west of I-25. No snow accumulation is expected in the metro area.
While snow is no likely at lower elevations for Thanksgiving, there will be increasing cloud cover throughout the day and temperatures will definitely be colder. Highs will drop into the 40s and will stay there for Friday.
Sunshine will return to the state on Friday and stay through the rest of the holiday weekend. Saturday will be warmer before cooler weather returns on Sunday.