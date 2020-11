DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado will lay between storm systems on Wednesday. The storm responsible for the wet snow on Tuesday is now hundreds of miles to the east while the next storm is still near Seattle.

As a result, sunshine will cover the entire state on Wednesday along with milder afternoon temperatures. The Denver metro area will be about 10 degrees warmer compared to Tuesday with highs in the lower 50s.

The mountains will reach the 30s and 40s including at the base areas of newly opened ski areas. Beaver Creek, Crested Butte, Aspen Mountain, and Snowmass are all opening for the first time this season on Wednesday. Telluride is set to open on Thanksgiving.

The next storm to reach Colorado will arrive early Thursday morning. The system has far less moisture compared to the storm on Tuesday and therefore snow will be scarce. Most mountain areas will be lucky to get 1-2 inches of snow.