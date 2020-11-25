GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – A Denver Black-owned business was named one of Oprah’s favorite things this holiday season. The former talk show host highlighted 50 businesses owned by Black men and women.
Angel Johnson is behind ICONI, which stands for “I Can Overcome, Nothing’s Impossible.” Johnson started the women’s active wear company in January 2020 just before the coronavirus pandemic gripped much of the world.
Johnson is an active duty member of the U.S. military. She also donates 10% of her profits to local nonprofits.
“This was an absolute ‘touchdown’ for ICONI and I really appreciate my customers and supporters for all the kind words, emails, and DMs; you all keep me going!” Johnson stated in a recent blog about the recent recognition.