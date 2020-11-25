AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Public Schools is using a newly-renovated bus to safely serve 8,000 free, hot “grab & go” Thanksgiving meal kits on Wednesday at multiple locations. The new bus allow for self-service from heated and refrigerated compartments — ensuring social distancing between community members and staff.
“The bus now features two hot-holding cabinets and a refrigerated drawer that APS Nutrition Services staff load from inside the bus and then slide out for quick self-service,” officials stated.
APS Nutrition Services has two other buses it uses for the grab & go meal service and hopes to upgrade those buses with the same equipment over the next few months.
Each kit contains turkey roast, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls and pumpkin pie. The kits serve a family of four — meaning APS is serving a total of 32,000 meals for the holiday.
District officials say the APS Nutrition Services team has served 3.4 million free meals to children and adults in the Aurora community since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March.