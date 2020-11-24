CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
Filed Under:West Metro Fire

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — West Metro Firefighters were able to treat a dog and two cats with oxygen after a kitchen fire on Monday. The pets suffered smoke inhalation and were transported to an emergency veterinary clinic after firefighters treated them.

(credit: West Metro Fire)

They’re expected to be fine.

(credit: West Metro Fire)

The fire broke out in a home near West Kentucky Place and South Garrison Street in Lakewood.

The fire in the house was isolated to the kitchen — but most of it was badly burnt.

(credit: West Metro Fire)

During the COVID-19 pandemic, our crews wear masks as much as circumstances will allow when they are responding to an emergent incident.

Anica Padilla

Comments

Leave a Reply