LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — West Metro Firefighters were able to treat a dog and two cats with oxygen after a kitchen fire on Monday. The pets suffered smoke inhalation and were transported to an emergency veterinary clinic after firefighters treated them.
They’re expected to be fine.
The fire broke out in a home near West Kentucky Place and South Garrison Street in Lakewood.
The fire in the house was isolated to the kitchen — but most of it was badly burnt.
