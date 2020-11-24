Comments
Poudre School District parent Kelly Holdridge says online learning is affecting her sons.
Amie Baca-Oehlert, President of the Colorado Education Association, is part of Polis’ new task force for a safe return to in-person learning.
“We absolutely agree that in-person teaching and learning is the best place for our students and the best place for our educators, but only when it’s safe,” Baca-Oehlert said. “There’s been a real lack of clarity and consistency around what metrics are driving decisions for districts, and so we see inconsistency across the state on decision-making. We know that students, families, and educators all deserve predictability.”
Parents hope the task force can come to a conclusion soon.
“It’s time to get the kids back in school,” Holdridge said.
The Governor’s new task force is set to meet on Wednesday.
DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced a task force that will work to get kids and teachers back into the classroom. In a news conference, he stressed the importance of in-person learning for the health and safety of students and staff.
Poudre School District parent Kelly Holdridge says online learning is affecting her sons.
“My son would call himself dumb, and he would cry,” Holdridge said. “Their academics are suffering, and their mental health is suffering.”
Holdridge organized a rally outside a school board meeting in Fort Collins. It’s just one of many rallies over the last few months as the fight for in-person continues across the state.
Amie Baca-Oehlert, President of the Colorado Education Association, is part of Polis’ new task force for a safe return to in-person learning.
“We absolutely agree that in-person teaching and learning is the best place for our students and the best place for our educators, but only when it’s safe,” Baca-Oehlert said. “There’s been a real lack of clarity and consistency around what metrics are driving decisions for districts, and so we see inconsistency across the state on decision-making. We know that students, families, and educators all deserve predictability.”
Parents hope the task force can come to a conclusion soon.
“It’s time to get the kids back in school,” Holdridge said.
The Governor’s new task force is set to meet on Wednesday.