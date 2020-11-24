SNOWMASS VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Snowmass and Aspen Mountain will open for the season on Wednesday with new protocols in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials emphasize that this will not be a typical opening day with limited terrain.

Guests are required to wear masks in all base areas, lift lines/lifts and in all facilities. Masks are allowed to be lowered while skiing and riding.

Due to limited terrain, officials are closing uphill traffic on open ski runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We ask that guests be thoughtful about the limited terrain and do what they can to spread out across the four mountain options and try to avoid the busiest times of day,” officials said. “Please understand this is not a typical opening day and if we want to be skiing in December and beyond, it is crucial that we all recognize this and do our part. We are all excited to get on the slopes and make some turns, but let’s try to each do our part to keep the season alive.”

Panda Peak at Buttermilk for beginners will open Thursday through Saturday. Aspen Highlands will open the Thunder Bowl lift and terrain to the public for Thanksgiving Day only.

Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk will close after these temporary openings and reopen as scheduled in December.

Officials said ticket offices will only open for voucher redemption and Aspen Card pickup. Day tickets must be purchased online, even day-of tickets. People who purchased lift tickets and passes in advance can pick up their Aspen Cards at pickup boxes at the base of each mountain.

Indoor dining is limited to 25% capacity with grab and go items available for outdoor dining. Officials said there could be changes to dining or ski school offerings depending on restrictions mandated by county health agencies.

SNOWMASS

Opens Wednesday with 86 acres

Served by Village Express, Elk Camp Gondola, Elk Camp Meadows Chair, Sky Cab

Open trails: Max Park, Lunch Line, Upper Scooper, Lower Hals, Fanny Hill, Elk Camp Meadows

Food service: Elk Camp, Ullrhof restaurants

Sam’s open for warming and facilities but no food service

Rentals & lessons available

ASPEN MOUNTAIN

Opens Wednesday with 100 acres, top-to-bottom skiing

Chairs Running: Silver Queen Gondola, Ajax Express, Little Nell, Bell Mountain

Open Runs: Silver Bell, Deer Park, Upper Copper, Spar Gulch, and Little Nell

Sundeck open for food service & facilities

Rentals & lessons available

ASPEN HIGHLANDS

Open on Thursday only with 50 acres

Thunder Bowl lift will run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Runs: Golden Horn and ThunderBowl

No on-mountain food services or facilities

Reopens for daily operations on Dec. 12

BUTTERMILK

Panda Peak lift and terrain open Thursday – Sunday

No on-mountain food service

Restrooms open at Bumps

Private lessons available

Reopens for daily operations on Dec. 18

For more information about Aspen Snowmass operations, visit their website.