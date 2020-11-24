CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos ran for a season-high 189 yards in their win over the Dolphins on Sunday, and former Broncos offensive lineman Mark Schlereth says that was a product of solid play calling.
“They executed exceptionally well,” said Schlereth who appeared as the guest on Xfinity Monday Live.
“Pretty unique from a play calling standpoint. Some things I hadn’t seen them run before and frankly, I don’t even know what to call it,” said Schlereth.
“They did a great job of balancing up their formations. Really condensing formations and getting physical.”
Schlereth was also very complimentary of the play of offensive lineman Garett Bolles.
“He’s playing great right now,” said Schlereth.
“He’s playing exceptional football. His pass sets have cleaned up dramatically. I think he’s put on some strength, and some size and some weight and he’s been a tenacious run blocker. He’s parlayed this season into an opportunity to get a giant contract.”
Bolles and the rest of the Broncos will play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.