DENVER (CBS4) – A fast-moving snowstorm moved into Denver and the Front Range overnight, and as predicted, it dropped several inches of snow during the heart of the Tuesday morning rush hour. The snow was unusually wet for late November and made for some tough travel, especially in and near the foothills.

National Weather Service Reports

9.5″ – 3 miles WNW of Fairplay

8.5″ – 2 miles S of Loveland Pass

8.2″ – 1 mile ENE of Westminster

8″ – 2 miles NE of Westminster

8″ – 3 miles W of Arapahoe Park

7.5″ – 2 miles NW of Loveland Pass

7.5″ – 2 miles SW of Golden

7.3″ – 2 miles WSW of Lakewood

7″ – 3 miles SSE of Silver Plume

6.8″ – 4 miles N of Floyd Hill

6.7″ – 3 miles N of Bailey

6.6″ – 2 miles NE of Northglenn

6.6″ – 2 miles WSW of Northglenn

6.4″ – 3 miles WNW of Arvada

6.1″ – 4 miles of Arvada

6″ – 1 mile NE of Brookvale

6″ – 1 mile NNW of Golden

6″ – Copper Mountain

6″ – Aspen Springs

5.8″ – 2 miles NE of NOrthglenn

5.3″ – 2 miles SSW of Aurora

5.3″ – 5 miles E of Jamestown

5.3″ – 2 miles ESE of Allenspark

5.1″ – Nederland

5.1″ – 1 mile SW of Westminster

5″ – 1 mile ESE of Silverthorne

5″ – 2 miles SE of Mountain View

5″ – 3 miles SSW of Breckenridge

5″ – Brush

5″ – 2 miles SW of Lakewood

4.8″ – 1 mile NE of Sunshine

4.8″ – Kittredge

4.5″ – Eldora Mountain

4.5″ – 5 miles SSE of Arapahoe Park

4.5″ – 4 miles ESE of Foxfield

4.2″ – 4 miles W of Arvada

4.2″ – 1 mile S of Evergreen

4″ – 2 miles NNE Shaffers Crossing

4″ – Wah Keeney Park

4″ – 3 miles E of Denver

4″ – 1 mile WNW of Boulder

4″ – Estes Park

4″ – 2 miles ESE of Lakewood

4″ – 5 miles SE of Commerce City

4″ – 1 mile SE of Todd Creek

4″ – 2 miles NNW of Highlands Ranch

3.8″ – 2 miles NE of Rollinsville

3.6″ – 1 mile SE of Boulder

3.6″ – 2 miles SSW of Elkdale

3.6″ – NWS office in Boulder

3.5″ – 2 miles NW of Henderson

3.5″ – 1.3 miles WNW of Denver

3.5″ – 3 miles SW of Federal Heights

3.5″ – 4 miles SE of Evergreen

3.5″ – 2 miles E of Highlands Ranch

3.5″ – 3 miles NNE of Pinecliffe

3.5″ – 1 mile NW of Sheridan

3.4″ – 1 mile SW Kittredge

3.3″ – 1 mile NW of Pinewood Springs

3.3″ – 3 miles ENE of Highlands Ranch

3.2″ – 5 miles SE of Commerce City

3.2″ – 4 miles NNW of Ken Caryl

3.2″ – 1 mile WSW of Denver

3.2″ – Frisco

3″ – 1 mile ESE of The Pinery

3″ – 3 miles ESE of Lone Tree

3″ – 1 mile WNW of Louisville

3″ – 3 miles SE of Chatfield Reservoir

2.9″ – 3 miles SSE of Boulder

2.9″ – 1 mile SSE of Highlands Ranch

2.8″ – 1 mile W of Brighton

2.8″ – 1 mile N of Englewood

2.8″ – 1 mile S of Greeley

2.7″ – 1 mile NNW of Louisville

2.5″ – 1 mile ESE of Ken Caryl

2.5″ – 1 mile NE of Littleton

2.5″ – 2 miles WSW of Greeley

2.3″ – 2 miles SW of Niwot

2.2″ – 7 miles E of Virginia Dale

2″ – Denver International Airport

2″ – 4 miles NE of Firestone

2″ – 10 mile NE of Pawnee Buttes

2″ – 6 miles NE of Nunn

2″ – 1 mile WSW of Lafayette

2″ – 1 mile SSW of Sterling

1.9″ – 3 miles NW of Lafayette

1.8″ – 10 miles E of Arapahoe Park

1.8″ – 3 miles SW of Ponderosa Park

1.7″ – 3 miles SSE of Hygiene

1.6″ – 2 miles NW of Frederick

1.5″ – 2 miles NNW of Sheridan

1.5″ – Littleton

1.5″ – 2 miles NE of Longmont

1.5″ – 1 mile NNW of Longmont

1.4″ – 2 miles E of Longmont

1.4″ – 4 miles NW of Hardin

1.3″ – 1 mile WSW of Aurora

1.2″ – 2 miles NNE of Campion

1.1″ – 2 miles N of Campion

1″ – 2 miles N of Longmont

1″ – 7 miles W of Rustic

1″ – 5 miles ESE of Greenalnd

1″ – William Fork Reservoir

0.9″ – 1 mile NNW of Loveland

0.7″ – 3 miles NE of Longmont

0.5″ – 5 miles S of Fort Collins

0.4″ – 3 miles N of Alma

0.3″ – 4 miles E of Laporte

0.3″ – 2 miles N of Lyons

0.2″ – 1 mile E of Gary

0.2″ – 3 miles E of Laporte

0.2″ – 3 miles SW of Holyoke

0.1″ – Fort Collins

Ski Area Reports

12″ – Wolf Creek

10″ – Keystone

8.5″ – Eldora

8.5″ – Loveland

4″ – Breckenridge

2″ – Vail

CBS4 Weather Watchers

All of the following reports were filed between 5-9 a.m. and may not be final totals.

12″ – Telluride Mountain Village (Jonathan Greenspan, 8:36 a.m.)

7″ – Silver Plume (Cinthea Fiss, 7:46 a.m.)

6.3″ – East of Conifer (Bambi Moss, 7:02 a.m.)

5″ – Ridgway (Randy Bursk, 6:49 a.m.)

4.5″ – NW of Gunnison (Paul Kaplan, 6:45 a.m.)

4″ – Estes Park (Bob Rising, 7:10 a.m.)

3.7″ – NW of Boulder (Melinda Leach, 6:42 a.m.)

3.5″ – Coal Creek Canyon (John Baich, 6:33 a.m.)

3″ – SW Lone Tree (Ron Hranac, 6:28 a.m.)

2.6″ – NW Castle Rock (Hope Bloom, 5:57 a.m.)

2.5″ – Sedalia (Mardi Chase, 6:21 a.m.)

2″ – Lakewood (Ward Atwell, 6:10 a.m.)

0.3″ – Kiowa (Zachary Gabehart, 8:36 a.m.)