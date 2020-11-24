MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Parks and Wildlife is trying to find the person or people responsible for poaching seven elk in Moffat County. The elk were shot and left for waste, which is illegal in Colorado.
Hunters are required to prepare any harvested animal.
The elk were found close to one another near the intersection of Moffat County Roads 109 and MCR 3, not too far from Craig.
CPW hopes anyone who has information about the poaching case will come forward. A reward fund has been established by Operation Game Thief (OGT) for information in the case. Witnesses can contact OGT at 877-265-6648.
Information can also be emailed to game.thief@state.co.us. Rewards are available if the information provided leads to an arrest or citation in the case. Individuals are also urged to contact the CPW Meeker Service Center at 970-878-6090.