By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – The snow materialized as forecasted in Denver Tuesday morning but it’s unusual for late November because of the water content and warm temperatures. Typically this time of year we’d see temperatures in the teens with a dry, powdery snowfall. But with temperatures at or slightly below freezing, Tuesday’s snow was more like a spring storm with the consistency of mashed potatoes.

The high-water content is perfect to build a snowman and is excellent news for the current drought. In meteorology there is a direct relationship between temperature and the water content of the air. The warmer the air the more water it can hold.

