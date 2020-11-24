Comments
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos are doing their part to help local businesses struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, the team launched the “Broncos Business Boost.”
Fans can nominate their favorite businesses for a chance to win prizes. The prizes include a $1,000 gift card, a free marketing campaign, and an Xcel energy bill credit.
Fans also have a chance to win Broncos-themed prizes like autographed merchandise and United Airlines vouchers.
The program runs through the end of the year.
LINK: Broncos Business Boost