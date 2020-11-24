DENVER (CBS4) – The USDA Forest Service is now offering cut-your-own Christmas tree opportunities in the Pike, Arapaho, and White River National Forests along the Front Range.
A $10 to $20 permit is required per tree. There is a limit of five trees per household.
For details about where you can cut and cutting dates in the Arapaho National Forest, click here.
For details about where you can cut and cutting dates in Pike National Forest, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/.
For details about where you can cut and cutting dates in White River National Forest, click here.
The Forest Service will again offer one free Christmas tree permit to fourth graders who have a valid 2020-2021 Interagency 4th Grade federal lands pass as part of the Every Kid Outdoors program. For more information on the Every Kid in a Park program or to get a voucher, fourth graders need to log on to www.everykidinapark.gov and follow the instructions. The 4th grade pass is also valid for free entry to all national parks, national forests and national wildlife refuges that charge an entrance or standard amenity fee.
Fifth graders with a valid voucher downloaded from the www.everykidoutdoors.gov site can also get a free Christmas Tree permit for the 2020 season only. More information can be found at: www.everykidoutdoors.gov