FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (CBS4)– New coronavirus testing sites are opening across Colorado to accommodate a growing number of people waiting in line. Many of those waiting are simply looking for reassurance.

“We just thought it was really important to be safe before Thanksgiving,” one woman said while waiting at a mobile test site.

According to Dr. Dave Hnida, that sense of security is a common misconception when it comes to COVID-19 testing.

“A negative test is really not a guarantee that everything is going to be well and fine when you wind up getting together for a Thanskgiving meal, for example,” Dr. Hnida said.

Instead, he says a negative test is just a snapshot of your health at the time of the test. Should someone have low levels of the virus, it may not be detected in that test.

“Over the course of a few hours after that test is done, the virus in the body multiplies so much and so quickly that person does become infected even though a test at 3 o’clock on one day may be negative, at 5 o’clock it may be positive,” he said.

Outside the testing site set up at Water World, Claudio DeHerrera says his family is an example of that progression.

He just recovered from COVID-19, his daughter was tested several times before learning she, too, was positive.

“She tested negative; it took two weeks for it to end up showing up. People could be around it and not know they have it,” he said.

Overall, Dr. Hnida says it should be viewed as one tool used alongside other precautions.

“Testing is not a replacement for masks, social distancing and staying within your own household when you get together for thanksgiving,” he said.