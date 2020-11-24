CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Karen Morfitt
Filed Under:Colorado News, Coronavirus

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (CBS4)– New coronavirus testing sites are opening across Colorado to accommodate a growing number of people waiting in line. Many of those waiting are simply looking for reassurance.

(credit: CBS)

“We just thought it was really important to be safe before Thanksgiving,” one woman said while waiting at a mobile test site.

According to Dr. Dave Hnida, that sense of security is a common misconception when it comes to COVID-19 testing.

“A negative test is really not a guarantee that everything is going to be well and fine when you wind up getting together for a Thanskgiving meal, for example,” Dr. Hnida said.

(credit: CBS)

Instead, he says a negative test is just a snapshot of your health at the time of the test. Should someone have low levels of the virus, it may not be detected in that test.

“Over the course of a few hours after that test is done, the virus in the body multiplies so much and so quickly that person does become infected even though a test at 3 o’clock on one day may be negative, at 5 o’clock it may be positive,” he said.

Outside the testing site set up at Water World, Claudio DeHerrera says his family is an example of that progression.

(credit: CBS)

He just recovered from COVID-19, his daughter was tested several times before learning she, too, was positive.

“She tested negative; it took two weeks for it to end up showing up. People could be around it and not know they have it,” he said.

RELATED: ‘Negative At 3, Positive At 5’: Dr. Dave Hnida Warns COVID Tests Have Limits

Overall, Dr. Hnida says it should be viewed as one tool used alongside other precautions.

“Testing is not a replacement for masks, social distancing and staying within your own household when you get together for thanksgiving,” he said.

Karen Morfitt

Comments

Leave a Reply