DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis is forming a school taskforce with the hope of getting students back into the classroom for in-person learning next semester. The taskforce meets for the first time on Wednesday.
“We are going to be more hands on and working with teachers and school districts and schools and families to get kids back to in-person learning in January for next semester to have a minimum number of interruptions. We’re establishing a taskforce that will work closely with teachers and parents and principals and superintendents and elected school boards and health officials to really help move forward with the support that’s needed for school for kids to return to safe in classroom instruction,” said Polis at his news conference on Monday afternoon.
Several large school districts in the Denver metro area, including Denver Public Schools, Adams 12 Five Star Schools, Jeffco Public Schools and Douglas County Public Schools, have returned to full remote learning after a surge in coronavirus cases.
“Bringing that educator expertise and experience to the discussion, so we are happy that this is finally coming to fruition and we will have a seat at the table,” said Colorado Education Association President Amie Baca-Oehlert, the state’s largest union for educators.
Baca-Oehlert expects the taskforce will meet often to determine a course that’s best suited to return to in-person learning in January 2021.