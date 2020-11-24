Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– As people get ready to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, more Denver International Airport employees are getting tested for COVID-19. Soon, a public testing site could be a new fixture inside DIA.
DIA, in partnership with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, is providing weekly COVID-19 testing for full-time employees. Those airport employees who interact with travelers like maintenance, customer service, concessions and airline, will be tested for COVID-19 once a week.
Agents with TSA will not be tested for the virus through this program. CBS4 is waiting on a response from TSA for more details on their testing frequency.