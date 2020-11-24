Comments
(CBS4) – Authorities are trying to track down passengers who were possibly exposed to COVID-19 while riding on a bus to Colorado from Texas. A total of 32 people were on board the El Paso-Los Angeles Limousine Express Bus Route 284, which traveled from El Paso, Texas, to Denver on Thursday.
One passenger died shortly after the ride and was found to be positive with coronavirus.
Health officials in New Mexico are trying to do contact tracing, but the bus line does not require passengers to provide phone numbers or email.
The president of the bus line did say they conducted temperature checks of everyone on board before they left El Paso.