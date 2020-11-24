Comments
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The Broadmoor Manitou Railway is looking ahead to the winter months once it reopens after renovations. The snowplow on the cog railway will be able to cut through snow drifts 10 feet tall and 20 feet wide!
The new snowplow is made in Switzerland and can slice through 4,200 tons of snow per hour, blowing the snow as far as 100 feet away from the tracks.
The highest railroad in America has been closed for about three years. Renovation of the railway is more than halfway complete. Since March of last year the track has been undergoing a $100 million upgrade. The renovations are still on track to open in May 2021.
Check on the progress by visiting cograilway.com.