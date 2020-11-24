Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora say they’ve tracked down the driver responsible for a hit-and-run on Halloween that may have left a person paralyzed. The crash happened just after 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at 6th and Peoria.
The vehicle is believed to be a white 2012-2015 Toyota Tacoma.
The victim is so seriously hurt that they may not be able to walk again. Police said a tipster led them to the driver. Charges are pending in the investigation.
Anyone who has any information about the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP.