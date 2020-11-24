Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — The Denver Police Department may soon be facing a new lawsuit — claiming excessive force and illegal arrests during social justice protests this past summer. Lawyers say there are 51 plaintiffs.
The City Attorney’s Office confirmed it received copies of the 51 Notices of Claim Tuesday afternoon.
The lawsuit has not yet been filed. Attorney Clifford Beem is representing the plaintiffs.
“This was the first step on what we expect will be a long journey towards holding the City of Denver and the Denver Police Department accountable for the way they treated peaceful protestors this summer,” Beem told CBS4.
Officials told CBS4 they had not yet reviewed the claims and do not yet have a comment.