WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of leaving their cars running, leaving them vulnerable to theft. Deputies responded to their first “puffer” call earlier this month.
The sheriff’s office says what vehicle owners might not know or remember is it is illegal to leave your car running.
“Which means in addition to being the victim of a theft, a vehicle owner can also be fined up to $100 for leaving their car unattended,” sheriff’s officials stated on social media.
They offered the following steps to prevent having your vehicle stolen this winter:
- Stay with your car when warming it up.
- Grab a cup of coffee or hot chocolate and sit in your car. Windshields typically begin to defrost within a couple of minutes.
- As your car is warming up, scrape the windshield and windows.
- Lock your car and take the key with you.
Anyone with information regarding the recent “puffer” theft is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).