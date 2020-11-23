(CBS4) – A fatal hunting accident has resulted in a felony homicide charge against 52-year-old Harry Watkins. Simon Howell, 26, died after allegedly being shot by Watkins in western Grand County on Nov. 9. The two were part of the same group of hunters.
Howell was from Ridgely, West Virginia.
The 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced the charge shortly before noon Monday.
“The rules of hunting safety exist to keep this exact kind of tragedy from happening,” said District Attorney Matt Karzen. “Complacency and lack of discipline is all it takes for someone to be killed.”
Wakins was served a felony summons and was not taken into custody, according to a spokesperson with the DA’s Office. He is scheduled for an advisement on Dec. 22 in Grand County Court.