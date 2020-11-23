CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Colorado News, Frisco News

FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – The Frisco Town Council launched a new campaign to support local businesses. The “Love Frisco, Winter Frisco” program works by having customers buy e-gift cards at lovefriscoco.com.

The program mirrors a summer e-gift card program. The council is using the remaining $53,712 of the summer program on the new winter program.

(credit: CBS)

After your purchase, the town will match it with a 33% bonus gift card and cover all e-gift card fees.

Examples:

  • Spend $30, receive a $10 bonus
  • Spend $75, receive a $25 bonus
  • Spend $120, receive a $40 bonus

The maximum match for this deal is $125 in bonus gift cards.

“This is about supporting our neighbors whose businesses have generously supported this community’s non-profits, events, and aspirations through the years,” said Mayor Hunter Mortensen.

The campaign runs through Jan. 15.

Danielle Chavira

Comments

Leave a Reply