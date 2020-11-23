Comments
FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – The Frisco Town Council launched a new campaign to support local businesses. The “Love Frisco, Winter Frisco” program works by having customers buy e-gift cards at lovefriscoco.com.
The program mirrors a summer e-gift card program. The council is using the remaining $53,712 of the summer program on the new winter program.
After your purchase, the town will match it with a 33% bonus gift card and cover all e-gift card fees.
Examples:
- Spend $30, receive a $10 bonus
- Spend $75, receive a $25 bonus
- Spend $120, receive a $40 bonus
The maximum match for this deal is $125 in bonus gift cards.
“This is about supporting our neighbors whose businesses have generously supported this community’s non-profits, events, and aspirations through the years,” said Mayor Hunter Mortensen.
The campaign runs through Jan. 15.