FIRESTONE, Colo. (CBS4)– A community gathering spot stands in Firestone at the place where Mark Martinez and Joey Irwin died in a home explosion more than three years ago. “Two Hunters Park” now stands at the site.
The park has a number of features to honor the men and their lives. The two men were in the basement of Martinez’s home working on a water heater in April 2017 when a leaking gas flowline filled the home with odorless gas, leading to the explosion.
Erin Martinez, who was injured in the explosion along with her son, told the Denver Post that she wanted to do something positive and feels as if it brings peace to her husband Mark and her brother Joey.