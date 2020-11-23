Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Members of Colorado’s Ethiopian community marched up Lincoln Street to the State Capitol building on Saturday. They protested the Ethiopian government for purportedly bombing its own citizens amid a growing civil war.
The conflict began earlier this month after leaders in the northern-most region of the country defied the prime minister and elected their own administration.
The Denver metro area is home to more than 30,000 Ethiopian families. Some now say they are concerned about the U.S. selling weapons that could indirectly be involved in the war.