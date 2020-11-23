CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– El Paso County is the latest county in Colorado to be moved to Level Red on the COVID-19 dial. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment informed the county of the move from Level Orange to Level Red- severe risk on Monday.

(credit: Colorado Department of Public Health And Environment)

El Paso County will make the move on Friday, Nov. 27 at 5 p.m.

As of Monday, El Paso County’s metrics are as follows:

  • Two-week incidence: 1160.7
  • Two-week test positivity rate: 14.71%
  • Two-week COVID-19 case count (new cases): 8,386

Level Red means that there will be stricter limitations on social and commercial activities as well as capacity limits both indoors and out.

There are 20 counties in Colorado that are categorized under Level Red, including Denver, Adams, Larimer, Pueblo, and Summit counties.

Jennifer McRae

