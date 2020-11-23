EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– El Paso County is the latest county in Colorado to be moved to Level Red on the COVID-19 dial. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment informed the county of the move from Level Orange to Level Red- severe risk on Monday.
El Paso County will make the move on Friday, Nov. 27 at 5 p.m.
RELATED: COVID In Colorado: Level Red Violation Protocols Vary By County
As of Monday, El Paso County’s metrics are as follows:
- Two-week incidence: 1160.7
- Two-week test positivity rate: 14.71%
- Two-week COVID-19 case count (new cases): 8,386
Level Red means that there will be stricter limitations on social and commercial activities as well as capacity limits both indoors and out.
There are 20 counties in Colorado that are categorized under Level Red, including Denver, Adams, Larimer, Pueblo, and Summit counties.
LINKS: Colorado COVID-19 Dashboard | Colorado COVID-19 Dial | Denver COVID-19 Restrictions