DENVER (CBS4)– The Great Hall project at Denver International Airport is on track and on budget, according to DIA’s CEO. The airport provided an update on the construction project that is ready to enter its next phase.

When complete, the project will change how and where passengers go through security checkpoints. The Great Hall project got off to a bumpy start with delays and the termination of the original company contracted to complete the work. Now, DIA officials say it’s back on track.

The first part of the second phase of the Great Hall project is adding new ticketing pods for passengers. There are also self bag drop kiosks similar to self checkout at grocery stores.

The biggest part of this phase is moving the south security checkpoint to Level 6. The move allows for five more security lanes, for a total of 17, with more efficient technology.

North security and A-bridge security will stay where they are. Secure, enclosed checkpoints will also be added. Airport officials said these changes will increase passenger capacity, safety and efficiency.

“This is a night and day experience from what you have today with whether you go through one of our existing checkpoints where it bottlenecks down and funnels everybody into this smaller area… where here’s its much more open, much more vast,” said DIA Senior VP of Special Operations Michael Sheehan.

If the $770 million plan is approved by the Denver City Council in the coming weeks, construction on phase 2 could begin next summer. The goal is to have the project completed by 2024.