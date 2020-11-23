We already have snow in parts of Colorado as we await an area of low pressure to pass through the southern part of the state.

This storm will race through Colorado overnight and quickly exit Tuesday afternoon. Snow will pile up by Tuesday morning in many areas. We have Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for many areas thanks to the quick expected pile up of snow.

Most areas could see 4 to 8 inches of snow, with mountain areas close to the Tunnels looking at 5 to 10 inches of snow. The set up of the storm benefits the Front Range to really get in on the action. A southern storm heading to the southeastern part of the state means we really tap into the moisture. The Denver areas could see 3 to 6 inches of snow, depending on how long it takes to change over from rain to snow. We’ve also been very warm so it may take awhile to stick too.

Southwestern Colorado will get hit the hardest by this storm. Winter Storm Warnings are in place for up to 16 inches of snow in the San Juans.

This snow quickly clears, but noon northern Colorado should be wrapped up. After that we are left with cold temperatures on Tuesday night but warm up again on Wednesday.

A little more snow possible on Thursday in Denver and the mountains. That will quickly clear for mild temperatures into the weekend.