DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver gas station employee is expected to survive after she was stabbed Monday night by a man who refused to leave the property. Denver police responded to the 7-Eleven at East 3rd Avenue and Broadway around 6:30 p.m.
An employee at the gas station said the suspect was known to loiter outside the store. When the victim asked the man to leave the property on Monday night, police say the man stabbed her in the neck.
“She was out taking some trash and I heard the screaming. I ran out and chased the guy. It was just instinct,” one employee told CBS4.
The man ran down a nearby alley and disappeared. Police have not released a description, but said the suspect is still at large.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).
Always call police to have someone removed.
Lucky that she was not fatally injured.
Hope they find and jail the coward.