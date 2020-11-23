DENVER (CBS4) – A storm system moving across Colorado will bring an extended period of winter driving to the mountains starting Monday. Light to moderate snow began west of the Continental Divide overnight. It will become more widespread during the day on Monday and last through the morning hours on Tuesday.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall in the southwest part of the state where some locations along Highway 550 could see over a foot of accumulation. The Colorado Department of Transportation issued a chain law for commercial vehicles traveling on the north side of Molas Pass Monday morning.

US 550 SB: Commercial vehicle chain law between MM 70 and MM 64. North Molas Pass https://t.co/vTF3RQ60A1 — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) November 23, 2020

Travelers are urged to check with CDOT frequently over the next 24 hours because conditions will vary widely over short distances and could change frequently throughout the day and night.

The storm moving through isn’t a very cold one so daytime travel will be better than nighttime because of the sun’s shortwave energy, which is able to penetrate clouds and help keep road surfaces relatively warm.

RELATED: Denver Weather: Late Rain Showers Will Turn To Snow By Tuesday Morning Drive

There are several winter weather alerts in effect through Tuesday morning including a Winter Storm Warning (pink on map below) and multiple Winter Weather Advisories (purple). This storm does not have the wind our last storm had but some of the higher passes will see some occasional gusts that could create low visibility.

The storm will quickly move away during the afternoon hours on Tuesday leaving a nice travel day for Wednesday. But there is another storm expected to arrive on Thanksgiving Day and it will bring another chance for snow to the state.