(CBS4) – Colorado healthcare workers are begging fellow Coloradans to do their part in stopping the spread of COVID-19. This plea comes as hospitalizations in Colorado have never been higher.
New data on Monday afternoon shows there are nearly 1,600 Coloradans in the hospital. It’s the most since the pandemic began in the spring.
Centura Health launched a new campaign to help flatten the curve. They’re asking everyone to keep their distance and seek care early if they need it.
“Frontline workers are exhausted, and we need help from the general public to realize how serious this is,” said Allison Boerner, an ER at Parker Adventist Hospital.
The campaign will feature daily videos and messages from frontline workers who witness the severity of the COVID-19 illness. They will be featured on TV, streaming video, radio, streaming audio and social media.
The campaign urges Coloradans to wear a mask, stay six fee apart and avoid gatherings. It starts Monday.