By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Cameron Peak Fire, Larimer County News, Loveland News, Wildfires

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– Those who want to help out this holiday season can help the victims of the Cameron Peak Fire. The largest fire in Colorado history destroyed more than 461 buildings, 224 were homes.

An image of the Cameron Peak Fire near Beaver Creek and the South Fork of the Cache la Poudre River on Oct. 13, 2020. (credit: Colorado State University)

A temporary donation center has been set up at the Outlets at Loveland. What they really need are small appliances, personal care items, clothing and food.

No furniture is being accepted at this time. The center will remain open until next Tuesday, Dec. 1.

The fire burned 208,913 acres and is 92% contained.

