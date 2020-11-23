Comments
LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– Those who want to help out this holiday season can help the victims of the Cameron Peak Fire. The largest fire in Colorado history destroyed more than 461 buildings, 224 were homes.
A temporary donation center has been set up at the Outlets at Loveland. What they really need are small appliances, personal care items, clothing and food.
No furniture is being accepted at this time. The center will remain open until next Tuesday, Dec. 1.
The fire burned 208,913 acres and is 92% contained.