DENVER (CBS4) — While air travel has decreased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, Thanksgiving is still expected to be a busy time for travel. Denver International Airport is expecting a 36% decline in the number of passengers, compared to last year, but it will still be a busy place. Now airport officials are letting people know what to expect when they arrive.
The Sunday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after Thanksgiving are projected to be the busiest days, with up to 50,000 people going through airport checkpoints.
Plastic barriers have been set up at ticket counters, TSA, and podiums at the gate.
All travelers 11 years old and older must wear a mask within any public indoor space and wusing or waiting to use public or non-personal (taxis, car services, ride-shares) transportation services. If you forget, you can buy one at concessions or from a vending machine.
You will have to remove your mask briefly at security to show your face to a TSA agent. Security lines have been reconfigured to allow for more social distancing.
Trains can get crowded. Airport officials say if you see a crowded train, wait for the next one. They come every two to three minutes.
You can easily avoid a crowded train with DIA’s Verifly service. It lets you move safely through security and into your gate with reduced contact.
DIA says more than 100 hand sanitizer dispensers are located throughout the airport and disinfecting wipe dispensers are in each gate area.