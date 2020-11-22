JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Car after car, the line for coronavirus testing at the new Jefferson County Fairgrounds grew beyond capacity on its first day of operation. The site opened on Sunday and closed at around 12:30 p.m. It was scheduled to be open until 4 p.m.
Those with appointments who had not been tested yet were told to come back on Monday.
The #COVID19 testing site at the JeffCo fairgrounds is now closed for the day. Hundreds of cars here already. If you have an appointment come back tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/elTh9HWDBR
— Michael Abeyta (@AbeytaCBS4) November 22, 2020
The Jefferson County Health Department, which manages the site, says at least 2,000 tests can be performed daily. Residents perform the test themselves by swabbing their mouth.
Results are expected to take at least two days.
Residents are encouraged to register and make an appointment.
The site will be closed on Thanksgiving, but typical hours of operation are as follows:
Monday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Tuesday 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Wednesday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Thursday 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Friday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Saturday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Sunday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
These tests are free, and insurance is not required.
