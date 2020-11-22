DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Rescue Mission is working to provide Thanksgiving dinner for 15,000 families. The coronavirus pandemic has pushed more and more families into food insecurity, and one hot meal can really turn a life around.

“I love it,” Marvin said of his work at the Denver Rescue Mission.

He works at the Ministry Outreach Center. He sifts through donations and displays them in the small store the Mission opens periodically to help cloth and help those who are trying to get back on their feet.

“There’s definitely more of a need out there, as well as, more awareness,” Marvin explained.

He ended up at the Denver Rescue Mission after his own experience with homelessness.

“I wanted to die back in June of this year,” Marvin said.

He tried drinking himself to death, and ended up in the hospital for a week. Instead of continuing to drink, Marvin accepted the kindness of strangers. He ended up at the temporary shelter at the National Western Complex. That’s where he got the first hot meal that helped turn his life around.

“That was the first time in a long time I felt love. That meal just felt like love,” Marvin told CBS4.

Now he’s working to give others the same sort of love he felt, in the form of a Thanksgiving dinner. Marvin said that passing along that kindness is his most important job right now.

“It’s really awesome.”

There are four ways to donate to the Denver Rescue Mission’s Turkey Drive:

—Turkey Drop-off Locations:

Ministry Outreach Center (39th & Holly) 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday

The Crossing (Smith Road & Holly) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Lawrence Street Shelter (Park Avenue West & Lawrence Street) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

—Donate Now – Donate money by texting “TURKEY” to 24365. $15 to $20 is roughly the equivalent of one turkey.

—Start a Fundraiser – New for 2020, you can start your own peer-to-peer turkey drive fundraiser. This page walks through all the steps on how you can make an even bigger impact.

—Spread the Word – Share important information about the Turkey Drive virtually with your own community using Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter with #GetGobbled.

The Denver Rescue Mission’s Turkey Drive runs through Nov. 25, 2020.

LINKS: Denver Rescue Mission | 2020 Turkey Drive