ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Denver Rescue Mission is looking to collect 15,000 turkeys to provide Thanksgiving meals for those who are less fortunate. The Rescue Mission partnered with the Denver Broncos for their annual turkey drive at the UCHealth Training Center.

They received 874 turkeys at the one-day collection event. This is just more than the 850 turkeys which were donated in 2019. To keep people safe, the Rescue Mission set up a drive-thru where the food was dropped off in crates.

“For us it’s more than just a turkey, it’s the opportunity to provide hope. It’s the opportunity to provide them with a sense of normalcy during these challenging times,” Nicole Tschetter, Public Relations and Media Specialist at the Denver Rescue Mission said.

The Broncos added to the total, donating 557 turkeys. Broncos inside linebacker Joseph Jones will donated 200 turkeys from King Soopers. Defensive lineman McTelvin Agim, center Lloyd Cushenberry III, quarterback Jeff Driskel, wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton, punter Sam Martin, wide receiver Tim Patrick, safety Justin Simmons and linebacker Josh Watson have also committed to contributing turkeys to the drive.

“They’re model is ‘be a champion’ and they really are not just on the field but off the field. Stepping up to support us and to support those that are experiencing homelessness and transitioning out of homelessness,” Tschetter said.

The pandemic has created a different level of urgency for the Denver Rescue Mission. Not only are the looking to provide Thanksgiving dinners to families, but also additional assistance.

“People who were just making ends meet now are struggling even more than they were a couple months ago or even a year ago at the same time,” Tschetter said.

Families in need will receive a box filled with a turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and all the trimmings. As of Sunday, 13,145 turkeys have been donated and Nicole hopes the donations keep rolling in.

“What makes life worth living is seeing people opening up their hearts and reaching out and helping others. This is what the good stuff is all about,” Tschetter said.

The Denver Rescue Mission’s Turkey Drive runs through Nov. 25. There are four ways to donate to the Denver Rescue Mission’s Turkey Drive:

—Turkey Drop-off Locations:

Ministry Outreach Center (39th & Holly) 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday

The Crossing (Smith Road & Holly) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Lawrence Street Shelter (Park Avenue West & Lawrence Street) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

—Donate Now – Donate money by texting “TURKEY” to 24365. $15 to $20 is roughly the equivalent of one turkey.

—Start a Fundraiser – New for 2020, you can start your own peer-to-peer turkey drive fundraiser. This page walks through all the steps on how you can make an even bigger impact.

—Spread the Word – Share important information about the Turkey Drive virtually with your own community using Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter with #GetGobbled.

LINKS: Denver Rescue Mission | 2020 Turkey Drive