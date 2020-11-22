DENVER (CBS4) – “This region is at severe risk from deadly COVID. Use caution,” read an alert that went out to thousands of Coloradans at 9 a.m. on Sunday. As a result of the alert, the state’s website on coronavirus data crashed.
The alert comes as five more counties prepare to move to Level Red-Severe Risk at 5 p.m.
That brings the total number of counties at Level Red restrictions to 20, which includes all the Denver metro area.
On Friday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock urged residents to practice safe COVID-19 measures such as wearing your mask and maintaining six feet or more of social distancing.
“We need everyone to stay home,” Hancock stated.
Under the new restrictions, restaurants are limited to outdoor dining, takeout and/or delivery. Bars remain closed. Last call is 8 p.m.
Retail is open but stores are limited to 15% capacity. Gyms are also limited to 10% capacity.