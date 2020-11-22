Justin Simmons Help Seal Broncos' Victory With End Zone InterceptionJustin Simmons intercepted Ryan Fitzpatrick’s pass in the end zone with 63 seconds left Sunday, sealing the Denver Broncos’ 20-13 win over the Miami Dolphins.

'05 Bronco Finds Dream Job As Denver Firefighter: 'This Job Is Outstanding'After playing under the lights at Mile High Stadium, a former Denver Broncos tight end has chosen to trade in his NFL helmet for a Denver Fire helmet.

Broncos Pro Football Hall Of Famer Floyd Little Enters Hospice CareDenver Broncos Pro Football Hal of Famer Floyd Little has entered hospice care, according to a former college teammate at Syracuse University.

Broncos Must Solve Dolphins ‘Cover Zero’ Blitz To Snap Losing StreakThe Broncos have 21 turnovers, which is the most in the NFL and have given up at least one turnover in every game this season.

No Fans Allowed At Denver Broncos Games Due To Surge In Coronavirus CasesSunday’s Denver Broncos game against the Miami Dolphins will be the last time of the season fans will be in the stands, as the team does their part to stop the spread of COVID-19.