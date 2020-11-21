ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — Four bank robbers charged into BBVA Compass Bank on South Broadway with weapons drawn Thursday afternoon and threatened employees.
A $2,000 reward is being offered to community members who provide information about the suspects.
Those four suspects are described as Hispanic males approximately 20 to 30 years of age. All wore gloves, hoodies and some form of face mask.
The aggressive “takeover-style” robbery increases potential penalties if the robbers are caught and prosecuted. Bank robbery is a federal crime and a conviction on a single count can mean 20 years imprisonment. The use of a dangerous weapon during a robbery naturally means more potential time behind bars, the FBI explained in a press release.
Anyone with information on the Englewood bank robbery at 4600 South Broadway, or any bank robbery, is asked to call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171. Informants wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Denver Area Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).