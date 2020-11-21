Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – King Soopers and City Market are launching COVID-19 rapid antibody tests at pharmacy locations in Colorado. The Food and Drug Administration approved the tests which are conducted through a blood sample taken from a prick to your finger.
Customers who believe they might have been infected with the virus and are not experiencing symptoms can take the test.
The test costs $25 and results typically come back in 15 minutes.
Patients will learn if they developed the anti-bodies that fight the virus.
“The Assure COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test should not be used to diagnose an active infection, as the test only detects antibodies developed in response to the virus, not the virus itself,” said a King Soopers spokesperson.